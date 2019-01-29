Cop Shop (1/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/28)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:27 a.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of N. 281 Highway.

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:47 a.m. a burglary was reported at 206 N. 281 Highway.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:59 a.m. a burglary was reported at 210 N. US 281 Highway.

Structure Fire

At 11:39 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 437 S. US 281 Highway.

Criminal Damage

At 8:12 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road in Great Bend.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/28)

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:52 a.m. a burglary was reported at 206 N. 281 Highway.

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 8:30 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1306 Cherry Pl B.

Theft

At 9:41 a.m. theft of a wallet was reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 51.

Criminal Damage

At 9:55 a.m. someone damaging a pad lock on a flood control gate in the 10 block of Washington Street was reported.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:59 a.m. an officer arrested Alia Lucas at the Larned State Hospital.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:57 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Harrison Street.

Injury Accident

At 5:32 p.m. Felicitas Barraza was westbound on 18th Street and struck Howard Johnson’s vehicle that was northbound on Hubbard Street.

Theft

At 7:36 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a female subject taking items from the store.