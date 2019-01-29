Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/28)

BOOKED: Mitchell Selle of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary of motor vehicle x3, criminal damage to property, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Todd Gunderson of Lyons on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Abraham Rivas-Ramos of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Laveina S. White on Barton County District Court warrant as a material witness, no bond.

BOOKED: Jamie Moore of Great Bend on BTDC case for two counts of possession of stolen property, DWS, and no proof of insurance, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Todd Gunderson of Lyons on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, released to unsupervised probation. Transported to Rice County Sheriff’s Office on their charges.

RELEASED: Mitchell Selle of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary of motor vehicle x3, criminal damage to property, posted bond through A-1 Bail Bonding in the amount of $5,000.

RELEASED: Alia D. Lucas on GBMC warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonds.