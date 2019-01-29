Anonymous tip leads to arrest of burglary suspect in Russell

RUSSELL — Police arrested a Russell man on Monday in connection with a string of alleged burglaries in the Russell area over the past month.

The RPD said the department had received several calls beginning Jan. 1 regarding burglaries and thefts from Russell homes and businesses.

On Monday, an anonymous tip was received about the location of the suspect in the recent burglaries, the department said in a news release.

RPD officers responded and found the suspect — Devon Maurice Page, Russell — who was placed under arrest for two outstanding warrants, through Russell District Court, for aggravated burglary and theft, forgery, theft, and criminal use of financial card. Page was taken to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office for processing. More charges are expected.