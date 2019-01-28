Tuesday Weather

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 17 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 30. East wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 46.