Tuesday Weather

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 17 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 30. East wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 46.