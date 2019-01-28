Police: SW Kan. child tests positive for meth, parents jailed

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man and woman on drug charges after a weekend arrest.

On Saturday, police responded to a 911 hang up call at a home in the 200 block of W. Pancake in Liberal, according to police captain Robert Rogers.

Upon their arrival, they learned that a 27-year-old woman had been involved in a verbal argument with her 34-year-old husband. He left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

While talking to her, the officers noticed that she appeared to under the influence of methamphetamine, according to Rogers. The room was in complete disarray. There were three children, ages 5, 3, and 1, in the room with her. The children appeared to be uncared for. A search of the room revealed syringes containing suspected methamphetamine within easy reach of the children. It was also determined that the only food available for the children was a box of club crackers and dry cereal.

Police took all three children into protective custody and to Southwest Medical Center for treatment. It was determined that one of the children tested positive for methamphetamines.

Police arrested the mother for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated endangering a child and child abuse. Police later located the man and arrested him on similar requested charges. Police have not released the names of the parents.