Police investigate series of Kansas armed robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two more armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery that occurred Sunday in Wichita.

Wichita police crime tracking map shows business robberies or burglaries since July 1, 2018

Just after 4:42 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Quik Trip, in the1000 block of East Douglas, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A 21-year-old store employee reports an unknown suspect entering the business, armed with a handgun and demanding money.  The suspect identified as a black male wearing a hoodie took cash then fled the store.

Just after 6:15 a.m., police responded to an attempted armed robbery at the Petrol America,  in the 2700 block of North Amidon. A 57-year-old store employee told police an unknown black male suspect wearing a hoodie entered the business armed with a handgun and demanding money. The suspect fled the store and no loss or injuries were reported.

At 6:48 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Casey’s General Store, in the 1100 block of West Central. A 40-year-old store employee told police an unknown black male suspect wearing a hoodie entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money.

WPD investigators are currently investigating all three robberies to determine if they are connected.