Police investigate series of Kansas armed robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two more armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery that occurred Sunday in Wichita.

Just after 4:42 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Quik Trip, in the1000 block of East Douglas, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A 21-year-old store employee reports an unknown suspect entering the business, armed with a handgun and demanding money. The suspect identified as a black male wearing a hoodie took cash then fled the store.

Just after 6:15 a.m., police responded to an attempted armed robbery at the Petrol America, in the 2700 block of North Amidon. A 57-year-old store employee told police an unknown black male suspect wearing a hoodie entered the business armed with a handgun and demanding money. The suspect fled the store and no loss or injuries were reported.

At 6:48 a.m., police responded to an armed robbery at the Casey’s General Store, in the 1100 block of West Central. A 40-year-old store employee told police an unknown black male suspect wearing a hoodie entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money.

WPD investigators are currently investigating all three robberies to determine if they are connected.