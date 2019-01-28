Police identify Kansas man who died in motorcycle crash

SALINE COUNTY — One person died in a motorcycle accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Salina.

A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Blaine K. Smith, 26, Salina, was westbound on Franklin Street at a high rate of speed, according to police Sergeant Brent Rupert.

The driver was unable to stop at the intersection of Custer Street. The driver laid the motorcycle down. It flipped over the curb and came to rest in a yard in the 800 Block of Custer.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Rupert.

The accident is still under investigation. Alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the accident, according to Rupert.