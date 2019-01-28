Police find 47-year-old man with missing 14-year-old Kan. girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old has been arrested at a Colorado hotel where he was found with a former 14-year-old castmate from a Kansas community theater production of “Elf: The Musical.”

A sergeant at the Montezuma County Detention Center in Colorado says Kansas authorities are seeking a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor against Michael Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was arrested Thursday night at the hotel in Cortez, Colorado, two days after the teen went missing from her Topeka home.

Fitzgerald initially played the role of Walter, the father of main character Buddy the Elf, in last month’s Topeka Civic Theatre production.

UPDATE: Chloe Hunnicutt has been located in Cortez, Colorado. She is safe and is now in police protective custody until she can be safely reunited with her family here in Topeka. We would like to thank everyone that helped in locating Chloe. https://t.co/uJ5JLBeuAB — Topeka Police (@Topeka_Police) January 25, 2019

The teen was part of the ensemble. The theater group’s president and CEO, Vickie Brokke, told The Topeka Capital-Journal that Fitzgerald was replaced after cast members expressed concerns.