Police ask for help to identify Kan. home burglary suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 9p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a residential burglary in the 500 block of north Stratford in Wichita, according to a media release.

Through the investigation an unknown suspect entered the residence and took items from the home.

On Monday, police released security camera images of the suspect in an attempt to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 or 911