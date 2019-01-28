Monday Sports Headlines

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl has long been considered a laughable representation of the NFL game. It reached a new level of comedy as several players swapped positions during the league’s annual all-star game. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey caught a touchdown pass in the final minute and capped a dominate performance for the AFC defense in a 26-7 victory over the NFC in steady rain. It was the third consecutive victory for the AFC at Camping World Stadium.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has hired Princeton’s Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator. Gleeson was offensive coordinator for a Princeton squad that went undefeated in 2018. The Tigers led the FCS in scoring offense with 47.0 points per game and ranked in the top 10 nationally in total offense, rushing offense, third-down conversion percentage and pass efficiency.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots have arrived in Atlanta to continue preparations for Super Bowl 53. The Rams are in the NFL title game for the first time since falling to the Patriots in 2002. Los Angeles also made Super Bowl appearances following the 1979 and 2000 seasons. The Patriots are in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, fourth time in the past five years and for the ninth time overall in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Rose closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-stroke victory over Adam Scott in the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open. Rose bogeyed three of his first five holes in the final round to see a three-stroke lead cut to one before recovering. Rose finished 21 under and became the first player since Peter Jacobsen in 1995 to post all four rounds in the 60s at the event.

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan Chen has wrapped up his third consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a sensational free skate. Chen finished with a score of 342.22, defeating runner-up Vincent Zhou by over 58 points. Jason Brown was third. Chen’s free skate alone earned 228.80 points, which was higher than the total score for 14 of the 20 skaters.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Longtime San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan has died at 76 after a battle with cancer, according to the team. Magowan helped form the ownership group that bought the franchise for $100 million from Bob Lurie in December 1992 to keep the team from moving to Tampa Bay. One of his first moves was signing Barry Bonds to a six-year, $43.5 million free agent deal even before he formally completed the purchase of the ballclub.

Sunday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Purdue 73 (6) Michigan St. 63

Final (17) Houston 77 Tulsa 65

Final (18) Villanova 80 Seton Hall 52

Final Minnesota 92 (19) Iowa 87

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 104 Chicago 101

Final L.A. Clippers 122 Sacramento 108

Final Oklahoma City 118 Milwaukee 112

Final Utah 125 Minnesota 111

Final San Antonio 132 Washington 119

Final Houston 103 Orlando 98

Final Toronto 123 Dallas 120

Final Miami 106 N-Y Knicks 97

Final L.A. Lakers 116 Phoenix 102