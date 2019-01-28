Larned State Hospital’s superintendent announces resignation

Larned State Hospital announced last week that Superintendent Bill Rein has resigned. Rein has been at the hospital since 2016 when he was appointed the position to address staffing issues. At the time of his appointment, Larned State Hospital had more than 30 percent of their full-time jobs open.

Rein has been heavily involved with the mental health field for decades as he assisted with the draft of the state’s comprehensive mental health reform legislation in 1985 and 1990.

Rein took over for Tom Kinlen in 2016 when Kinlen resigned from the position.

The Stafford High School graduate served as the Commissioner of Behavioral Health Services for the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services prior to coming to Larned. In the previous position, he provided administrative direction and support to the two state psychiatric hospitals.

Rein’s resignation is effective February 8th.