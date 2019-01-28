KU falls to 11th; K-State remains outside rankings

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Tennessee (48) 18-1 1575 1

2. Duke (12) 17-2 1527 2

3. Virginia (4) 18-1 1473 3

4. Gonzaga 19-2 1382 4

5. Michigan 19-1 1381 5

6. Michigan St. 18-3 1235 6

7. Kentucky 16-3 1226 8

8. Nevada 19-1 1158 7

9. North Carolina 15-4 1065 11

10. Marquette 18-3 973 12

11. Kansas 16-4 972 9

12. Virginia Tech 16-3 858 10

13. Houston 20-1 795 17

14. Villanova 16-4 734 18

15. Louisville 15-5 658 23

16. Texas Tech 16-4 561 14

17. Purdue 14-6 532 —

18. Buffalo 18-2 468 14

19. LSU 16-3 435 25

20. Iowa St. 15-5 327 24

21. Maryland 16-5 280 13

22. Mississippi St. 15-4 236 22

23. NC State 16-4 203 21

24. Wisconsin 14-6 179 —

25. Florida St. 15-5 141 —

Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St. 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, Mississippi 7, TCU 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.