John O’Connor

January 28, 2018

Got email capability? So do we! What a coincidence. Email us with answers, questions, comments at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We will answer any and all comers next week.

Greetings, fellow reading aficionado, and welcome to Week 384 of Agitated Adverbs, the weekly feature that asks the question ‘is he almost finished?” We’ll have to mull that one over for a while.

I haven’t done a music list for a while. I’ve compiled quite a few in the past, from lists of songs that I never could understand to political songs to songs I just kind of liked for no apparent reason.

Herewith follows a list of ‘Songs That Just Make Me Happy.’ Whenever I hear one, I just feel that the world is a better place for that song being out there in the ether. The following tunes are in no particular order…

1. You’ve Got A Friend by Carole King, who wrote it. Great versions by James Taylor and a bunch of others. A feelgood classic.

2. More Today Than Yesterday by The Spiral Staircase. The here-today-and-gone-tomorrow group had this great song at the top of the charts in 1969.

3. California Sun by The Rivieras. A 1964 ‘California dreamin’-type song with a propulsive dance beat and great organ parts.

4. Morning Train by Sheena Easton. This 1981 song from a lady who should have had a longer career is an irresistible sing-along song.

5. Nadine by Chuck Berry. This fun song has the usual clever Berry lyrics and Johnny Johnson’s driving piano. I especially like the line “I caught a loaded taxi, paid up everybody’s tab, flipped a twenty-dollar dollar bill and told him catch that yellow cab.” John Lennon once said someone asked him what is rock ‘n roll? He said “Rock and roll is Chuck Berry.”

6. The Way You Look Tonight by anyone, really. This was released in a movie back in 1936 and people have been loving it ever since. The great Dorothy Fields wrote the lyrics. She said she had to come up with words that were as good as the melody. She did.

7. You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra. Another oldie that’s been recorded by hundreds of artists. Listen to it. You’ll feel younger yourself.

8. Summertime, Summertime by the Jamies. Nothing complicated here, just a great, carefree ‘finally out of school’ song. Oddly, this song, which charted twice (1958 and 1962) never got above Number 38 on the charts, but everyone ‘of a certain age’ remembers it. Other contenders? ‘Here Comes Summer’ by Jerry Keller, ‘Summer Breeze’ by Seals and Crofts and ‘Summer Song’ by Chad and Jeremy.

9. Celebration by Kool and The Gang- Just one of the best pop era dance songs ever, that’s all. Takin’ Care of Business by BTO is right up there, too.

10. Sh’boom by the Chords and later, the Crew Cuts. The Chords had the original in 1954 and the Crew Cuts made it even bigger with their version a year later. All together now: “sh’boom sh’boom, a yaddda dadda dadda dadda.” Might be a little goofy, but it sure makes you feel good.

Well, I’ll stop there and save more for later. Do YOU have any songs that give you that ‘feelgood’ feeling? Tell us.

Alright, let’s see what came out of the ‘in box’ this week. Mark was first in, guessing the swivel as the most important ‘link’ in the process of fishing. No, sorry. We’re over-thinking this. What we’re looking for is a simple little invention by a Britisher, nearly unchanged from when it came on the scene 300 years ago.

Mark also remembered K-Bob’s Restaurant out on West 10th, which evolved into a new place just south of 10th and McKinley. Mark even had a stuffed rooster and hen pheasant on display there as part of the ‘décor.’ You’re right; it was Montana Mike’s at one point.

Steve supplied the name we were looking for: ‘Caleb’s,’ run by the Webb family, who I believe now lives out of state.

Terry guessed ‘Drummer Boy.’ That place was quite a few blocks east of Tenth and McKinley.

The Hunt family connection to the Super Bowl has been revealed. Vicki got it, as well as Tim. Good work! The actual name ‘Super Bowl’ came from the Hunt family. As the story goes, one of the Hunt kids had one of those uber-bouncy ‘super balls’ that were popular for a while. Lamar knew the league was looking for a catchy name for its marquee event, so he suggested ‘Super Bowl.’ There you are.

Steve answered the Dani Welniak question. Yes, the sideline reporter on the Chiefs’ radio network is a former Women’s Pro Football player AND possessor of a championship ring from the year her Dallas team won it all. She also has a sports show on a KC TV station.

Okay, three questions remain: the fishing gear question, (see above) the name (two-part) of the old time soap that can even help with poison ivy and the contribution that former Chiefs coach Marv Levy made to team spirit. I ran across this last thing by accident; it’s pretty amusing. It involves music.

Okay, let me toss out three new ones: The Lions, Texans and Browns have never played in the Super Bowl. What’s the only other team to have NOT made it?

(Thanks to Steve K for the following: what was the name of the restaurant (1980s) in the old railroad depot building in Larned?

And last, what member of the LA Ram’s ‘fearsome foursome’ had a unique downtime hobby?

Contact us by phone, carrier pigeon, snail mail, or simply email us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I like the last one best.

Have a good time planning your Super Bowl party. Make believe the Chiefs are in it. See you next week.

John