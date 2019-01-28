Great Bend weighing options with contractor work as hydrant repairs continue

Repairs are ongoing with two hydrants on 24th Street in Great Bend. The hydrants at 24th Street & Washington and 24th Street & Adams are receiving major repairs after the City of Great Bend discovered valves that do not allow the City to shut the water off.

APAC out of Hutchinson has handled the repairs. City Administrator Kendal Francis says the Public Works Department is unable to handle the complex assignment.

Kendal Francis Audio

APAC is already in Great Bend as they work to complete the $6 million water line replacement project.

Great Bend City Council member Jolene Biggs asked Francis if this type of project is something the City will always have to contract out or if they will eventually be able to handle some of the work in-house.

Jolene Biggs & Kendal Francis Audio

The hydrant on Washington was struck during a hit-and-run accident last December. The repairs to other hydrants will be funded from the remaining balance of the water line project.

Francis added as soon as the hydrants on 24th Street get repaired, APAC will take on repairs at the intersection of 18th Street and Baker.