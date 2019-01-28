Deputies arrest 2 from West Virginia after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Zeb Tefft-Young, 23, Elkins, West Virginia on Interstate 70 at Flint Hills Boulevard.

They arrested Tefft-Young on suspicion of Driving Without A License, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp, Transporting an Open Container, No Proof of Insurance, Improper Driving On laned Roadway and Defective Tail Lamp.

They also arrested the passenger 30-year-old Nickoli Sowa on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transporting an Open Container.

Both were still in custody late Monday, according to online jail records.