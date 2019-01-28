Commissioners approve construction of equipment storage shed

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved the construction of a 40′ x 50′ pole barn at the Ellinwood sand pit. The board approved the low bid of $18,728 from Lyle Bryant Construction from Ellinwood, one of four bids that were received for the project.

County Works Director Darren Williams explained the need for the structure.

Darren Williams Audio

Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was in agreement with Williams that the county needed to protect its investment of expensive equipment at the location.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

The contract calls for construction to be complete no later that March 31 of this year. The money for the project will come out of the capital improvement and fixed equipment budget.