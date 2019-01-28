Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/25 – 1/27)

1/25

BOOKED: Sterling Mills on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Annalise Moore on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerimia Thatcher on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, taken to court.

BOOKED: Brianna Feist on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $500 C/S. BTDC warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Dalton Staudinger of Great Bend on served sentence.

BOOKED: Eric Morrell on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sean Flagg for BTDC case of probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jerry Hampton of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sabrina Carr on BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Jennifer Bowman on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend for BTDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Horacio Carrasco-Olivas of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary, OR bond given.

RELEASED: Jerima Thatcher on probation violation, released to KDOC.

RELEASED: Benjamin C. Bruce on GBMC warrants by order of the court. Bruce is going to Kiowa County for their warrant.

RELEASED: Evan Markely of Abilene on BCDC case. Was granted a $10,000 OR bond with the conditions of A&D, stay in the state of Kansas, obey all state, federal, and local laws, comply with all PSI directions, stay in contact with attorney, go straight to Corrections after posting $1,000 bond through Around the Clock Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Eric Morrell after posting a $1,000 bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Eric Hellerud after time served.

RELEASED: Jerry Hampton of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI with a bond of $1,000 posted through Ace Bail Bonding.

1/26

BOOKED: Shaina Kuester of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $5,000 C/S. BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Caleb Robinson of Great Bend on an Ellis County warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 cash.

BOOKED: Mark Stanley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Zachary R. Smith on Rush County District Court warrant for FTA with a bond in the amount of $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Caleb Robinson of Great Bend on an Ellis County warrant after posting a cash bond of $250.

RELEASED: Mark Stanley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a $1,000 bond posted.

RELEASED: Gary Waller of Great Bend on BTDC warrant with time served.

RELEASED: Zachary Smith on Rush County District Court warrant for FTA after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

1/27

BOOKED: Jesse Julian on Pawnee County District Court warrant for contempt of court with no bond.

RELEASED: Sterling Mills on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Richard Buess of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Stacey Henderson of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend for BTDC case for partial sentence served.

RELEASED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend for BTDC case for serve sentence in full.

RELEASED: Jennifer Bowman of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence in full.