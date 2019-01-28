AP source: Royals, Merrifield agree to $16.25M, 4-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Kansas City Royals and versatile second baseman Whit Merrifield have agreed to a $16.25 million, four-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract has not become official. Merrifield must still pass a physical, though that could be completed soon.

The deal for the 30-year-old Merrifield covers his arbitration-eligible years. It includes $2 million in performance bonuses and a fifth-year team option worth $10.5 million.

Merrifield remained in Kansas City following the club’s annual fan festival last weekend.

Merrifield was a late bloomer who didn’t break into the big leagues until 2016, when he was 27 years old. But he’s become a rock for the rebuilding Royals, hitting .304 with an American League-high 192 hits and 45 stolen bases last season.