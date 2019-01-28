82-year-old dead after head-on Kansas crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 2p.m. Monday in Wichita.

A Ford Escort driven by a 28-year-old woman was northbound on Webb Road. The driver was attempting to make a left turn into a private parking lot and collided head-on with a southbound Chevy Cavalier driven by a 34-year-old man, according to officer Paul Cruz.

An 82-year-old female passenger in the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Webb Road at 35thStreet was closed in both directions while police investigate the crash, according to Cruz.

Police have not released names of the victims.