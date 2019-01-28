3 named to Center for Counseling and Consultation board

Throughout Barton County, there tax supported agencies who use volunteers to make up their governing boards. One of those is the Center for Counseling and Consultation, an agency that provides and makes recommendations on mental health services in Barton County and the surrounding area. Monday, Barton County Commissioners approved three individuals who will take a spot on that governing board. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz will remain on the board along with two newcomers, County Administrator Phil Hathcock and Wilmer Wegele. Hathcock and Wegele will replace outgoing board members Bob Suelter and Elise Snapp. While commending Suelter and Snapp for their service, Jennifer Schartz expressed her appreciation to Hathcock for stepping up and applying for the board position.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Barton County Environmental Manager Judy Goreham also chimed in with her appreciation of Wegele, and says the work he has done on her committee bodes well for the Center for Counseling and Consultation moving forward.

Judy Gorham Audio

The Center was organized under Kansas Law and is governed by a Board of Governors composed of citizens from each of the four participating counties including Barton, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee.