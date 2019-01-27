Great Bend Post

USD 428 School Board to hold special meeting Wednesday in Hays

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428
Special Board of Education Meeting
Location of meeting: Fort Hays State University Memorial Union, Prairie Room
700 College Drive, Hays, Kansas 67601

AGENDA OF SPECIAL MEETING
January 30, 2019 6:00 p.m.
(

1. Call to Order / Roll Call …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

2. Adoption of Agenda ………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

3. Recognition of Visitors ………………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

4. Work Session: Long-Range Planning for District ………………………… Mr. Umphres

5. Adjournment ……………………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres