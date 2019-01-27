Police: Another Kansas felon caught with a handgun

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop.

On Friday, a police officer observed Dominique Anderson 27 of Topeka leaving the Law Enforcement Center, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

The officer recognized Anderson and knew he was wanted for a felony criminal damage domestic case which occurred January 20.

Anderson left the property in a vehicle which was stopped at 4th and SW Jackson in Topeka. Police took him into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana, other suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun. Anderson has at least one prior felony conviction leading to a charge of Criminal Use of a Firearm, according to Jones.

He was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of felony Criminal Damage (Domestic), Criminal use of a Firearm, and narcotic related charges.

This is the 6th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.