Monday & Tuesday High School Basketball Schedule

Monday
Larned @ Pratt

Tuesday

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend @ Wamego
Dodge City @ Garden

Central Kansas League
Hoisington @ St. John
Nickerson @ Larned
Haven @ Hesston
Smoky Valley @ Hillsboro
Halstead @ Lyons

Central Prairie League
Ellinwood @ Victoria
Otis-Bison @ Central Plains
Macksville @ LaCrosse
South Central @ Kinsley
Ness City @ Hill City

Other Area Games
Russell @ Ellsworth
Skyline @ Central Christian
Stafford @ Pretty Prairie
Chase @ Lincoln
Pawnee Heights @ Spearville
Hodgeman County @ South Gray
Wilson @ Osborne
Sterling @ Moundridge