Harper Camperland to expand into Wichita market

Harper Camperland has been selling RVs for more than 30 years in Great Bend and Harper, and now it is time to expand. Harper Camperland recently announced that the company will be opening a dealership in Park City this summer.

Harper General Manager Dan Lear says the new location will be located just north of Hartman Arena, north of Wichita.

The dealership will be on 10 acres of land on the southwest corner of I-135 and 85th Street. Lear hopes to break ground on the plot in the next couple of weeks and weather permitting wants to be open for business in June.

Lear says Harper looked at other areas around Kansas to expand, but singled out the Wichita market and studied the area for the past three years before finding a spot.

Harper expects to begin with an inventory of 200 RVs at the Park City location with hopes of growing the lot to 300 or 400. Lear says the addition will mean the hiring of roughly 20 new employees. The lot will also add a few brands of RVs, outside of Jayco.