Chiefs wide receiver arrested on marijuana charge

ALLEN COUNTY — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas is out on bail after a weekend arrest, according to a report by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

De’Anthony M. Thomas, 26, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was booked Saturday into the Allen County Jail on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was no longer in custody Sunday, according to online jail records.

The Chiefs selected Thomas from the University of Oregon in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in five games in the 2018-19 season before a leg injury in practice ended his season.

The Chiefs had not released a statement on the arrest late Sunday afternoon.