Sunday Sports Headlines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — PJ Washington scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, and No. 8 Kentucky beat No. 9 Kansas 71-63 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Washington also had 13 rebounds, helping the Wildcats to a 49-36 advantage on the glass. Reid Travis had 18 points and 12 boards, and Keldon Johnson also posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Christian Vital scored 21 points Jalen Adams added 19 as UConn beat Wichita State 80-60 on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference. Tyler Polley added 12 points and Josh Carlton 11 and four blocks for the Huskies, who never trailed. Jamarius Burton had 16 points for Wichita State, which has lost three in a row.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wendell Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points, all in the second half, and Texas A&M ran past Kansas State 65-53 in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats (15-5) led 30-26 at halftime before the Aggies (8-10), in snapping a three-game losing streak, outscored their former Big 12 brethren 39-23 over the final 20 minutes.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors earned their 10th straight win as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 78 points in a 115-111 victory at Boston. Durant finished with a game-high 33 points and had nine rebounds, while Curry added 24 points. Thompson furnished 21 points, including two free throws that gave the Warriors a 113-111 lead with 47 seconds left.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is back in full-contact defensive drills in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time since the four-time NBA MVP strained his groin in a Christmas Day win against Golden State. James practiced with his teammates Saturday at their training complex, but won’t return this weekend. The Lakers’ next game after that is Tuesday at home against Philadelphia. The injury has caused him to miss 16 straight games, including Sunday’s clash with the Suns.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Rose overcame three mistakes with six birdies and an eagle to maintain a three-shot lead at the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open. Rose led by six shots with five holes left in his third round until his second double-bogey of the day. He also closed with a bogey on the par-15 18th, leaving him three ahead of Adam Scott. Rose tied the 54-hole tournament record at 18 under 198.

Saturday Scores

SEC/Big 12 Challenge

at Baylor 73, Alabama 68

No. 24/25 Iowa State 87, at No. 20/20 Ole Miss 73

at TCU 55, Florida 50

at Texas A&M 65, Kansas State 53

at Oklahoma State 74, South Carolina 70

at Georgia 98, Texas 88

at Oklahoma 86, Vanderbilt 55

at No. 1/1Tennessee 83, West Virginia 66

at No. 8/9 Kentucky 71, No. 9/10 Kansas 63

at No. 14/13 Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Tennessee 83 West Virginia 66

Final (2) Duke 66 Georgia Tech 53

Final (3) Virginia 82 Notre Dame 55

Final (8) Kentucky 71 (9) Kansas 63

Final (10) Virginia Tech 78 Syracuse 56

Final (12) Marquette 87 Xavier 82

Final Illinois 78 (13) Maryland 67

Final (14) Texas Tech 67 Arkansas 64

Final (22) Mississippi St. 92 (16) Auburn 84

Final (24) Iowa St. 87 (20) Mississippi 73

Final (21) NC State 69 Clemson 67

Final (23) Louisville 66 Pittsburgh 51

Final OT (25) LSU 86 Missouri 80

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final San Antonio 126 New Orleans 114

Final Memphis 106 Indiana 103

Final Golden State 115 Boston 111

Final Denver 126 Philadelphia 110

Final Portland 120 Atlanta 111