Small earthquake shakes portions of central-Kansas

SALINE COUNTY — A small earthquake shook portions of central-Kansas early Saturday.

The quake just after midnight measured a magnitude 2.8 and was centered approximately four miles east of Salina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake follows a 3.8 magnitude quake Friday afternoon in Sumner County. And a series of five quakes ranging from a magnitude 2.5 – 4.5 in Sumner County since January 16 according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Saturday’s quake. Saline County dispatch said they received no calls on the quake.