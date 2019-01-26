Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sometimes uneventful is a good thing. Two years ago at the Kansas City Royals’ FanFest, team members and staff had just returned from pitcher Yordano Ventura’s funeral in the Dominican Republic. Last year, the question was whether Ned Yost would be ready to manage after a near-fatal fall from a deer stand on his ranch outside Atlanta.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas spokesman says receiver Bru McCoy will transfer to the Longhorns and has submitted his financial aid paperwork. McCoy signed with Southern California in December and enrolled in classes there for the spring semester. He opted to leave after former Trojans offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals after just a few weeks on the job. He now will likely have to appeal to the NCAA to be allowed to be eligible to play in the 2019 season.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets sixth man Spencer Dinwiddie will need surgery for torn ligaments in his right thumb, though the team doesn’t know how soon that would be or the length of the recovery. Coach Kenny Atkinson said it’s even possible Dinwiddie could continue playing with the injury and delay surgery until the offseason, but didn’t want to speculate further. Dinwiddie is averaging 17.2 points but sat out last night’s 109-99 win over the New York Knicks.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri will still be the NFL’s oldest active player next season. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard says the 46-year-old kicker has agreed to a new deal with the team. Vinatieri made 23 of 27 field goal attempts last season and finished with 113 points, extending his league record to 21 100-point seasons. He is the NFL scoring leader with 2,600 points.

UNDATED (AP) — In baseball, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and the New York Mets have agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract. Left-handed reliever Oliver Perez is staying with the Cleveland Indians after agreeing to a $2.75 million, one-year contract that includes a 2020 team option. And the Oakland Athletics have added a right-hander to their rotation by working out a one-year, $4 million contract with Marco Estrada.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Rose fired a 6-under 66 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Rose has bogeyed just one hole while carding a 15-under 129, tying the 36-hole tournament record last matched by Tom Lehman (LAY’-mihn) in 2005. Hideki Matsuyama is along in second following a 66 on the South Course. Matsuyama is one ahead of Tiger Woods, who failed again to make enough putts in a second consecutive 70.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5) Michigan 69 Indiana 46

Final (15) Buffalo 88 Kent St. 79

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 95 Orlando 91

Final Brooklyn 109 N-Y Knicks 99

Final Miami 100 Cleveland 94

Final Houston 121 Toronto 119

Final L.A. Clippers 106 Chicago 101

Final Sacramento 99 Memphis 96

Final Dallas 106 Detroit 101

Final Milwaukee 108 Charlotte 99

Final Denver 132 Phoenix 95

Final Utah 106 Minnesota 102