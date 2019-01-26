Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

January 28, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Minutes of the Monday, January 21, 2019, Regular Meeting, are not available at this time.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. BOARD APPOINTMENTS: The Center for Counseling and Consultation:

-The County solicited applicants for The Center for Counseling and Consultation Governing Board. This Board reviews and makes recommendations on mental health services in Barton County and the surrounding area. Commissioner Jennifer Schartz has reapplied for appointment, with Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Wilmer Wegele applying. Julie Kramp, Executive Director, The Center, will provide details.

C. RESOLUTION 2019-03: 2019 Tax Sale:

-Resolution 2019-03 authorizes certain tracts of real estate be sold for back taxes. This money is then distributed to the various taxing entities in the County. The Resolution also authorizes abstract work to be performed in preparation for the tax sale. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will provide details.

D. 2019 TAX SALE: First American Title Company:

-As there are no other abstract companies in Barton County, First American Title Company was contacted reference abstracting services for the 2019 Tax Sale. First American Title Company is willing to provide the needed services at $70.00 per parcel. Pam Curtis, First American Title Company, will provide details.

E. RESOLUTION 2019-04: State of Kansas, Municipal Investment Pool:

-At the January 14, 2019, meeting, the Commission named those financial institutions that will be used as official depositories for the County. Added to that list for 2019 is the Municipal Investment Pool. The Commission will consider a Resolution that allows County funds to be pooled and invested. Mr. Jordan will provide details.

F. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Construction of an Equipment Storage Building:

-Road and Bridge has need for a 40’ X 50’ pole barn to be used for equipment storage at the Ellinwood sand pit. The low bid of $18,728.00 was submitted by Lyle Bryant Construction. This bid, which meets or exceeds all requirements for the building, includes a March 31, 2019, end date. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will provide details.

G. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Local Emergency Planning Committee:

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is comprised of representatives from the following groups: state/local officials; law enforcement; firefighting; emergency management; health; hospital; broadcast media and/or communications media; transportation; local environmental group; community service/civic group; emergency medical services; and facilities/industries regulated by SARA Title III. Nominations have been sought for appointment according to LEPC bylaws. Amy Miller, Emergency Risk Manager, will provide details.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will have a meeting, Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Barton County Courthouse, Conference Room, 1400 Main Street, Great Bend. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

JANUARY 28, 2019

9:30 a.m. – Water Well – Terry Nech and Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager

10:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for January 31, 2019.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, February 4, 2019.

