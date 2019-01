RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident that occurred just before 7a.m. Saturday in Riley County.

A 2004 Dodge Nissan driven by Justin Pate, 22, Manhattan, struck a pedestrian identified as 47-year-old Curt Bilinger of Manhattan near the 1000 Block of Westloop Place, according to a media release.

Bilinger was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

Police released no additional details.