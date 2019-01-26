K-State Sorghum Production program on Feb. 6

A K-State Sorghum Production school will offer in-depth information for sorghum growers and key stakeholders on Wednesday, February 6 at the Ag Research Center in Hays. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. the programs starts at 9 a.m. and concludes at 1:30 p.m.

“These schools are being offered with the concept that producers can attend and get all the updates ranging from issues that arose this past growing season to looking ahead to future growing seasons,” said Lucas Haag, K-State agronomy specialist.

Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register by Jan. 29. Online registration is available at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu or by calling us at 785-628-9430.