Best-One Tire and Service takes over Becker Tire in Great Bend

Best-One Tire and Service will celebrate the opening of its new location at 904 Washington Street in Great Bend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 30 at 8 a.m. Members of the

local Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for the dedication.

Formerly Becker Tire Retail-Great Bend, Best-One Tire and Service recently purchased the operation.

Former Becker Tire Retail-Great Bend Manager Jesse Defenbaugh remains in charge of the new Best One Tire and Service in Great Bend.

“We are excited about the future here and look forward to better-serving Great Bend by offering the lowest prices for tires and the best vehicle service.”

Best-One Tire & Service has 23 locations throughout Kansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri. From its beginnings in a 2,000-square-foot former chicken processing facility in 1971, Best-One’s Indiana stores are in Newburgh, Vincennes, Princeton, Mt. Vernon and Evansville. Illinois stores are in Paris, Breese, Marion, Harrisburg and Robinson. Kentucky has locations in Paducah, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, and Henderson; and Missouri has a Best-One store in St. Louis. Recently, Best-One added eight locations in Kansas. They include Great Bend, Augusta, McPherson, Ark City, Liberal, Salina, Wichita and El Dorado.