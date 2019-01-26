2 new KC-46 air refueling tankers arrive at Air Force base in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The first new KC-46 air refueling tankers have arrived at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that two of the tankers landed at the base Friday afternoon.

The tanker uses the Boeing 767 passenger airplane as its airframe, and McConnell is the first base to receive the next-generation tanker. Boeing has said McConnell is slated to receive two more of the aircraft next week.

The long-awaited tankers replace KC-135 air refueling tankers used by McConnell’s two air refueling wings, the 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings. Eventually, McConnell will have 36 KC-46s to replace its aging fleet.