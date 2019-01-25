Two California women charged in Pawnee County on drug charges

Jessica Hupp, 35 of Indio, California, and Monica Carranza, 48 of Coachella, California, were arrested without incident by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department January 22, 2019, following a traffic stop on a probable cause suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The K-9 unit was utilized in the search of the suspect vehicle.

Following review of the probable cause affidavits, the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office charged Hupp with (1) Possession in excess of 100 grams of Heroin with intent to distribute; (2) Possession in excess of 100 grams of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute; (3) Possession of Methamphetamine; (4) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, to wit: smoking device; and (5) Failure to Use Proper Turn Signal. Carranza was charged with (1) Possession in excess of 100 grams of Heroin with intent to distribute; (2) Possession in excess of 100 grams of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute; Possession of Methamphetamine; and (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Under Kansas law, there is a rebuttable presumption of intent to distribute if any person possesses a quantity of at least 3.5 grams or more of heroin or methamphetamine. In addition to the two kilo of heroin and two and half kilos of methamphetamine being seized, the defendants’ rental vehicle and cellular telephones were also seized. The investigation remains open.

The defendant’s made their First Appearance in the Pawnee County District Court Friday morning (Jan. 25) and were advised by Magistrate Judge Dale Snyder that the distribution charges carry presumptive prison sentences of between 138 and 204 months on each count depending on their criminal history. Both defendants requested court appointed counsel.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. Judge Snyder also entered an order prohibiting the defendants from leaving the State of Kansas should they post bond.

Preliminary Hearings have been scheduled for February 8, 2019.