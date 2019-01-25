Suspect jailed in death of 75-year-old Kansas woman

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.

Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home in the 300 Block of South Cardinal Drive in Olathe to investigate a medical call and a woman not breathing, according to a media release from police.

First responders determined that the woman had died. Her cause of death later was ruled a homicide. On Thursday, police arrested Raymond Thomas McMannes, 51, and booked him into the Johnson County jail, according to online booking records.

McMannes is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30p.m. Friday. Police have not released how the victim died or her name.