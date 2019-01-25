Sen. Moran: Congress must pass a funding bill the President will sign

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today voted in favor of President Trump’s proposal to reopen the government and against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) dead-end proposal. Following the vote, Sen. Moran released the following statement:

“Today, I voted in favor of the president’s compromise plan to reopen the government while also securing our borders and providing protections for DACA recipients. The proposal, which incorporates provisions similar to legislation I introduced earlier this month with Senator Rob Portman, includes widely-supported solutions that both sides of the aisle agree on and that the president would sign into law. The alternative legislation Senator Schumer put forth on the Senate floor today would prevent DHS from constructing any new physical barrier on the border and it would not garner the president’s signature to end the shutdown.

“It is wrong that so many suffer because of political infighting and dysfunction in Washington. Congress must pass a funding bill that the president will sign so we can return to a fully-functioning federal government for our federal workers, farmers and ranchers, and the numerous individuals and businesses who are harmed by this shutdown.”