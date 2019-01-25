Portions of Kansas rattled by Friday afternoon earthquake

SUMNER COUNTY — An earthquake shook portions of Kansas Friday afternoon.

The quake just after 12:30p.m. measured a magnitude 3.8 and was centered approximately 11 miles east of Caldwell in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake follows a 2.8 magnitude quake near the same area January 20 and a series of four quakes ranging from a magnitude 2.5 – 4.5 in Sumner County January 16 and 17, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injury, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.