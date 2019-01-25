Police: Kan. woman hospitalized after fall off railroad bridge into river

RILEY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident on Thursday afternoon in Riley County.

Just before 4p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a medical emergency near Linear Trail and E Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police department activity report.

First responders found a 29-year-old woman with major injuries and she had fallen off the railroad bridge just south of US-24 and into the Kansas River.

She was transported to Via Christi in Manhattan for her injuries. The incident remains under investigation and is not believed to be suspicious at this time.