Police: 2 jailed for stealing Kansas woman’s purse at gunpoint

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged armed robbery.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police contacted two suspects identified as 39-year-old Brian Mitchell and 35-year-old Krystal Anderson both of Wichita outside of a residence in the 5100 block of east Funston, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police spoke to them regarding an ongoing investigation of an aggravated robbery case which occurred on January 15.

A 41-year-old female victim reported while in the parking lot of The Smoke Shop, 4703 E. 13th Street, a suspect pointed a gun at her and took her purse, according to Davidson. There were no injuries reported.

Through the investigation, both Mitchell and Anderson were identified as involved in the armed robbery.

Police arrested Mitchell for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault and traffic charges. They also arrested Anderson for aggravated assault and theft.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.