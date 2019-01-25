Kansas woman ordered to repay more than $2,500 for Medicaid fraud

ABILENE – A Kansas woman was ordered Wednesday to repay more than $2,500 to the Kansas Medicaid Program after being found guilty of Medicaid fraud-related charges, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Ashley Loomis, 29, of Abilene, pleaded no contest in November and was found guilty in Dickinson County District Court of one felony count of making a false claim to the Medicaid Program and one felony count of conspiracy to commit making a false claim to the Medicaid Program.

On Wednesday, Dickinson County District Judge Benjamin J. Sexton ordered Loomis to repay $2,532.85 to the Kansas Medicaid Program. Judge Sexton also sentenced Loomis to 24 months probation with an underlying prison sentence of 16 months. Convictions such as this one may also result in a period during which the defendant is prohibited from being paid wages through a government health care program.

An investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division revealed that Loomis’ mother, Dawn Penrod, billed Medicaid on Loomis’ behalf for services provided as a personal care attendant to Penrod, who is a disabled person, while Loomis was incarcerated between August 2014 and October 2015. There were approximately 352 hours billed to Medicaid while Loomis was incarcerated in either Dickinson County, Harvey County or Pottawatomie County jails.