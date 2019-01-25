Kansas diocese inquiry into abuse of minors names 22 clerics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has released the names of 22 clergy with substantiated claims of sexual abuse involving minors.

None of the 22 men whose names were released Friday are currently ministering in the archdiocese. Eleven have died and seven have been laicized.

Ten were formerly priests in the diocese, and the others were either priests from another diocese or from a religious order ministering in the archdiocese.

In a statement in the archdiocese’s publication, The Leaven, Archbishop Joseph Naumann thanked victims who came forward to help with the investigation.

The Husch Blackwell law firm reviewed about 1,080 clergy files to compile the list. The archdiocese says the report has been shared with the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

The review found no substantiated cases after 2000.