Jury: Kan. woman guilty of taking GoFundme donation meant for burn victim

SEDGWICK COUNTY– A jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday against a Kansas woman accused of taking charitable donations meant for a young burn victim.

Cinthia Davis, 34 of Haysville, was convicted of felony theft after a three-day trial before a jury in Judge Bruce Brown’s courtroom, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

Evidence at trial showed that Davis set up an account on the GoFundMe website to raise money for a 10-year-old Haysville girl who was burned in 2015. The account raised $8,145 from 124 donors in less than a month.

An investigator from the Haysville Police Department testified that all the funds were withdrawn from the GoFundMe account and spent over a period of 60 days after the fundraiser ended. The mother of the injured girl testified that the family only received a few hundred dollars of the donations.

Davis’ husband, Martin Joe Kerr, also was charged with felony theft in the case. Kerr pleaded guilty to his part in the theft and was sentenced to probation in 2018.

Sentencing for Cinthia Davis is scheduled for March 12th.