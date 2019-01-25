Great Bend Children’s Learning Center Full-Time

Great Bend Children’s Learning Center is looking to fill a couple of full time positions. Hours needed will be a Monday-Friday from 8:00-5:00 position and a Monday-Friday 10:30-6:00 position working with preschool children.

Paid sick time and holiday pay are available after 90 days, and paid vacation time after 1 year of employment.

Applicant must be a reliable self-motivator, have a love for children, be 18 or older, able to pass a KBI background check, drug screening, have a valid driver’s license, and have a High School Diploma or GED. Please apply in person at 1802 22nd Street.