Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are hiring Steve Spagnuolo as their defensive coordinator, moving swiftly to replace Bob Sutton after his unit’s dismal performance against the Patriots in the AFC title game. Spagnuolo went 10-38 over three seasons with the St. Louis Rams and 1-3 as the Giants’ interim coach during the 2017 season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Englishwoman has seen the best and worst that Twitter would have to offer the American football player who shares her name, if he had an account. Dee Ford told the Kansas City Star she was deluged with angry tweets from Kansas City Chiefs fans who thought they were venting at linebacker Dee Ford after his late penalty during Sunday’s AFC Championship loss. Oddly enough, she became a fan of the player and sport after being inadvertently tagged in a positive tweet to the player five years ago.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 is still good while all jumbled up in its standings. The league is the top conference in some key metrics going into the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It is no surprise that No. 9 Kansas is atop the standings, but the 14-time defending champion Jayhawks are tied with streaking Sunflower State rival Kansas State. Baylor also has only two conference losses, and five other teams are within two games in the loss column with six weeks of conference play remaining.

UNDATED (AP) — The ninth-ranked Jayhawks travel to face the eighth-ranked Wildcats in the highlight of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Kentucky has hit its stride after some early struggles, beating Mississippi State 76-55 for its fifth straight win. The Jayhawks are tied for the lead in the Big 12 at 5-2, but they’re also just 1-3 on the road.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 38 points, local product Kevin Durant had 21 and the Golden State Warriors hammered the ball inside to beat the Washington Wizards 126-118 for their season-high ninth consecutive victory. The two-time defending NBA champions put up 70 points in the paint after shooting 1 of 6 from the outside in the first quarter. Curry was at the forefront of Golden State’s drive-the-paint strategy as he made just two of his eight 3-point attempts and was 12 of 16 inside the arc. Durant was 9 of 18 from the floor.

UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are the captains for this year’s NBA All-Star Game. James and Antetokounmpo were the leading vote-getters from each conference, making them the players who will choose who plays on which team for the Feb. 17 matchup at Charlotte. They will draft their teams on Feb. 7. As the leading overall vote-getter, James will have the first pick.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein strained his non-kicking foot at halftime of the NFC championship game by slipping on a turf-covered metal plate during warmups on the Superdome field. Zuerlein’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious, and the Rams expect him to kick in the Super Bowl next week, coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have landed a right-handed hitter to complement their deep, left-handed heavy lineup in free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock. Pollock and Los Angeles agreed to a $55 million, four-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justify finished unbeaten, on and off the track. The Triple Crown winner for 2018 added Horse of the Year to his resume, getting the nod over Accelerate for the biggest prize handed out at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday night.

Thursday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4) Gonzaga 98 Santa Clara 39

Final (6) Michigan St. 82 (19) Iowa 67

Final (23) Louisville 84 (21) NC State 77

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Golden State 126 Washington 118

Final Oklahoma City 122 New Orleans 116

Final Portland 120 Phoenix 106

Final Minnesota 120 L.A. Lakers 105