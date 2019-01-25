Cop Shop (1/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/24)
Criminal Damage
At 11:03 a.m. criminal damage was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 130 Avenue in Albert.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/24)
Warrant Arrest
At 8:31 a.m. an officer arrested Antonio Zubia at 1217 Williams.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:56 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5827 Eisenhower Avenue.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 10:01 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1443 Broadway Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:35 a.m. an officer arrested Courtney Veitenheimer at 1217 Williams.
Theft
At 7:21 p.m. a theft was reported at 5942 Eisenhower Ct.
At 8:10 p.m. a theft was reported at 1217 Williams Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 10:52 p.m. a possible prowler was reported at 1318 Morton Street.