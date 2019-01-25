Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/24)

BOOKED: Antonio Zubia on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Courtney Veitenhemer on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear, bond of 88 days or $862.50 cash. Warrants with 87 days or $100 cash, 90 days or $3,421.51 cash.

BOOKED: Richard Buess of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: John Houp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Brandon Maxwell on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joshua Graves of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 cash only and KDOC hold, no bond.

BOOKED: Eric Hellerud of Goodland on HMC case for trespass, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Sheena Vasquez of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Angela Henkle on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $270 cash only.

BOOKED: Gary Waller of Haysville on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Antonio Zubia on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a $1,000 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Eric Buckley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Humberto Rincon to Rice County for their warrant, done with all Barton County charges.

RELEASED: Juan Gardea of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for domestic battery, released to probation by order of the court through Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Corey Detter of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for distribution, released on a $300,000 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: John Houp on GBMC warrant with a $250 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Adam Bailey of Great Bend posted a $10,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm, no headlights.

RELEASED: Andrea Moser on Newton Municipal Court warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sheena Vasquez of Hoisington posted a $200 cash bond on BTDC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Angela Heckle on BCDC warrant with a $270 cash bond.