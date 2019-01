2019 Hilltop Hoops Classic (Girls)

Thursday

Ness City 54 Ell-Saline 51 OT

St. John 37 Little River 26

Central Plains 71 Larned 34

Friday

4:30 5th Place Game – Macksville vs Ness City

6:15 3rd Place Game – Larned vs Little River

8:00 Championship Game – Central Plains vs St. John