Thursday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The ninth-ranked Jayhawks travel to face the eighth-ranked Wildcats in the highlight of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Kentucky has hit its stride after some early struggles, beating Mississippi State 76-55 for its fifth straight win. The Jayhawks are tied for the lead in the Big 12 at 5-2, but they’re also just 1-3 on the road.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sug Sutton scored 18 points, Joyner Holmes added 15 and No. 12 Texas defeated Kansas 62-43. The Longhorns (16-3, 6-1 Big 12) never trailed but didn’t put away the Jayhawks (11-6, 1-5) until a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 58-35 with 5½ minutes to go.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman guard Jamal Bieniemy scored a season-high 17 points, and Oklahoma rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 70-61. Brady Manek scored 15 points and Jamuni McNeace added 13 points for the Sooners, who shot 64 percent from the field in the second half. The Sooners had lost two straight to drop out of the Top 25, but they bounced back to sweep the season series with the Cowboys.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 17 points, Kouat Noi had his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds after missing a game with an illness and TCU beat Texas 65-61. Freshman Kevin Samuel matched his season high with 13 rebounds as the Horned Frogs won their seventh straight Big 12 home game going back to last season. The Longhorns couldn’t build on a home win over then-No. 20 Oklahoma and dropped back below .500 in league play.

UNDATED (AP) — A high-profile overhaul to NCAA transfer rules stopped short of creating free agency in college sports. A separate modification of the waiver process provided something of a compromise. It has cleared the way for more athletes to switch schools and play right away. A request for immediate eligibility can now be provided if the transfer was due to documented mitigating circumstances. Instead of giving back a year of eligibility, the NCAA is now granting immediate eligibility through waivers.

National Headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo had to be taken out on a stretcher in the second period after suffering a serious right knee injury in the second quarter of a 110-106 victory against Toronto. Oladipo’s leg bent awkwardly as he fell to the floor while trying to disrupt an outlet pass to the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. The team says he’ll undergo an MRI on Thursday, but the severity of the injury was evident.

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden poured in a career-high 61 points and made the clinching layup with 3.8 seconds remaining in the Houston Rockets’ 114-110 victory over the Knicks in New York. Harden’s fifth 50-point game of the season also tied Kobe Bryant’s single-game scoring record for a visiting player at the current Madison Square Garden. Eric Gordon made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left when Houston couldn’t get the ball to Harden.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers pulled out a 122-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs behind Joel Embiid’s 33 points and 19 rebounds. Ben Simmons had 21 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for the Sixers, who used a pair of four-point plays in the fourth quarter to outlast the Spurs. JJ Redick gave the 76ers a 121-120 lead with 1 minute left after he converted Philadelphia’s second four-point play of the fourth.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Williams delivered a go-ahead, three-point play with 31.6 seconds left in overtime as top-ranked Tennessee held off Vanderbilt, 88-83. Williams poured in a career-high 41 points for the Volunteers, who are 17-1 overall and 6-0 in the SEC follow their 13th straight victory. Williams went a career-best 23 of 23 at the free throw line and scored Tennessee’s first 10 points of OT.

Wednesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final OT (1) Tennessee 88 Vanderbilt 83

Final (7) Nevada 100 Colorado St. 60

Final (12) Marquette 79 DePaul 69

Final (17) Houston 94 East Carolina 50

Final (25) LSU 92 Georgia 82

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 110 Toronto 106

Final L.A. Clippers 111 Miami 99

Final Brooklyn 114 Orlando 110

Final Houston 114 N-Y Knicks 110

Final Boston 123 Cleveland 103

Final Philadelphia 122 San Antonio 120

Final Atlanta 121 Chicago 101

Final Detroit 98 New Orleans 94

Final Charlotte 118 Memphis 107

Final Utah 114 Denver 108