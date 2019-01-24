As business owners are well aware of, January and February is renewal time for commercial vehicles, trailers, heavy trucks and farm vehicles. It’s also a busy time for staff in the Barton County Treasurer’s Office who are helping assist business owners get their tags and taxes paid. Tami Johns is a commercial and tax specialist in the Treasurer’s Office and talks about some of the things you will need when coming to the courthouse.

Tami Johns Audio

Johns says just like any other motor vehicle transaction, be sure to have all the documents you need before making the trip to the second floor of the courthouse.

Tami Johns Audio

The deadlines to take care of renewals is February 28th with enforcement beginning on March 1st. Any vehicle over 54,000 pounds will be subject to be required to have heavy tax use form 2290 and current insurance on each vehicle. If you are renewing or tagging a trailer, be sure to bring current insurance on the vehicle that pulls it.