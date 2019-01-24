Regan named conference player of the week

Taylor Regan of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team has been named the KJCCC Women’s Division I Basketball Player of the Week for week ten of the season.

Averaging nearly a double-double the last three games, Regan was a consistent and effective performer in Barton’s 2-1 week. Connecting on an efficient 81.8% shooting from the field, the Albert, Kansas, sophomore sank 75% of her charity tosses in flirting with two double-doubles before posting her seventh such accomplishment of the season in Saturday’s victory over Colby.