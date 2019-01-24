Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Regan named conference player of the week

by

Barton’s Taylor Regan

Taylor Regan of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team has been named the KJCCC Women’s Division I Basketball Player of the Week for week ten of the season.

Averaging nearly a double-double the last three games, Regan was a consistent and effective performer in Barton’s 2-1 week. Connecting on an efficient 81.8% shooting from the field, the Albert, Kansas, sophomore sank 75% of her charity tosses in flirting with two double-doubles before posting her seventh such accomplishment of the season in Saturday’s victory over Colby.